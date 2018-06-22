Floating Bridge stakeholders have ‘very constructive’ meeting with LEP

A contingent from the Floating Bridge Stakeholders Group gave a deputation to the funders of the Cowes Floating Bridge – the Solent LEP – today. They report back here.

Floating Bridge No 6 by Allan Marsh

Floating bridge stakeholders met this morning (Friday) in Portsmouth with the funder of the floating bridge, the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), a locally-owned partnership between businesses and local authorities that plays a central role in determining local economic priorities and undertakes activities to drive economic growth.

Invited by the Solent LEP to give a deputation, East Cowes Mayor, Peter Lloyd and Cowes Deputy Mayor, Cllr Lora Peacey-Wilcox, along with local engineers and with the support of the Waitrose’s manager and former floating bridge manager, Nick Symes, explained to the Solent LEP Directors the many recognised and non-admitted problems that the floating bridge continues to suffer.

Peacey-Wilcox: “A very constructive meeting”
Cowes Deputy Mayor, Cllr Peacey-Wilcox, said,

“It was a very constructive meeting.

“The LEP Directors were attentive and asked many relevant questions, and the presentation and detailed Causal and Impact Analysis report were well received.”

LEP encouraged active involvement
East Cowes Mayor, Cllr Lloyd, commented,

“We were successfully able to highlight the severe problems – many of which are seemingly unaddressed by the IW Council – and to emphasise the Council’s apparent inability to provide engineering solutions that help local businesses and achieve proper positive economic growth.

“The LEP encouraged us to be actively involved in their forthcoming public consultation on the Isle of Wight Council’s awaited revised business case.

“The Solent LEP Chief Executive, Anne-Marie Mountifield, also affirmed that the stakeholders should continue to be involved with the Isle of Wight Council regarding the floating bridge’s future.”

Report written on behalf of the Floating Bridge stakeholders group.

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

Friday, 22nd June, 2018 4:14pm

electrickery
Interesting that Cllr Ward wasn’t invited. Full marks to the stakeholders (isn’t that all of us?) for raising the issue, but I wonder what the LEP could do about it except either: 1. lend even more money to an incompetent council or 2. demand repayment of the £4.6M loan for failure to fulfill its conditions. On the latter, Cllr Dave has been distressingly silent. Perhaps he is… Read more »
22, June 2018 5:07 pm
electrickery

Correction: a mere £3.4M – the rest has been funded by IW CT-payers.

22, June 2018 5:17 pm
neilwheel
Sounds like a very usful meeting, highlighting long-term problems which have/are and will continue to hit the local economy of the IoW. Safety and noise issues are important but the poor service, financial cost and unreliability of FB6 are the main problems. Well done to all who took the case to LEP (who funded FB6 £3.4 million, which was poorly spent by IWC). It has hit the… Read more »
22, June 2018 5:09 pm
confidential
It’s good to learn that the IW Council is currently producing a “Revised Business Case” for the Solent LEP, but what will they say? “We have failed to consult effectively with our own staff who have been successfully operating Floating Bridges for countless years.and learn from their experience.” “We have failed to recognise that the Naval Architects produced a technical specification which contains a number of irreconcilable… Read more »
22, June 2018 5:38 pm
