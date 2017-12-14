Floating Bridge suspended following problem with ramp (updated)

Just three days after coming back into service the Cowes Floating Bridge has been suspended due to technical problems.

floating bridge suspended

The Cowes floating bridge has been suspended this morning (Thursday) just three days after coming back into service.

The exact problem has not been revealed, but 45 minutes before the service came to an end last night (at the new earlier time of 10.30pm), the service came to a halt following a problem with the ramps.

Residents living on the West Cowes side of the Medina reported the ramps as “seriously crashing into the slipway/shaking our buildings all evening”.

The Jenny boat is in operation for foot passengers and cyclists.

Update 9.23
A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight Council said,

“During the current floating bridge trial period, a technical fault with one of the ramps has been discovered leading to the service being suspended this morning (Thursday).

“While we investigate and work to resolve the problem, a replacement passenger launch has been put in place.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“An update will be provided later today.”

Thursday, 14th December, 2017 8:20am

By

3 Comments on "Floating Bridge suspended following problem with ramp (updated)"

eddo

is the well built woman singing yet

14, December 2017 9:31 am
laurentian

“Large boned” please – and she’s just taken in a huge breath (the ramp came down on her foot?)

14, December 2017 9:38 am
tyke

I’ll tell you who isn’t singing or indeed making any communicative noises at the moment: the Indies who presided over this fiasco and who, until recently, were still mumbling about it being a success. Lest we forget….

14, December 2017 10:34 am
