Floating Bridge: Timetable for when it won’t run during June

This in from the council.

The council will offer a passenger only service across the river Medina during periods of low tide, for two hour immediately before low tide throughout June, to ensure that a planned service is maintained while issues with the floating bridge are managed.

The floating bridge will offer a full vehicle and passenger service at other times, as per the published timetable.

The passenger only service timetable is below and will operate during June 2017.

Date Passenger launch (am) Passenger launch (pm) Tuesday 13 June 05:30 – 07:30 17:50 – 19:50 Wednesday 14 June 06:00 – 08:00 18:25 – 20:25 Thursday 15 June 06:45 – 08:45 19:05 – 21:05 Friday 16 June 07:25 – 09:25 19:55 – 21:55 Saturday 17 June 08:20 – 10:20 20:50 – 22:50 Sunday 18 June* 09:20 – 11:20 - Monday 19 June** 10:40 – 12:40 - Tuesday 20 June 11:50 – 13:50 - Wednesday 21 June

12:50 – 14:50 - Thursday 22 June 13:50 – 15:50 - Friday 23 June 14:40 – 16:40 - Saturday 24 June 15:35 – 17:35 - Sunday 25 June - 16:25 – 18:25

Monday 26 June 05:00 – 07:00 17:05 – 19:05 Tuesday 27 June 05:30 – 07:30 17:55 – 19:55 Wednesday 28 June 06:15 – 08:15 18:40 – 20:40 Thursday 29 June 07:00 – 09:00 19:30 – 21:30 Friday 30 June 07:55 – 09:55 20:20 – 22:20

* Sunday 18 June: Service to cease at 22.00

** Monday 19 June: Service to cease at 23.30

This is in addition to the FREE travel on the floating bridge until 2 July.

