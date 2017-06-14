Floating Bridge: Timetable for when it won’t run during June

As reported from last night’s Scrutiny Committee, for the rest of the month, the floating bridge won’t run during low tides. A foot passenger launch will be provided instead.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

floating bridge

This in from the council. Ed

The council will offer a passenger only service across the river Medina during periods of low tide, for two hour immediately before low tide throughout June.

The council will offer a passenger only service across the river Medina during periods of low tide, for two hour immediately before low tide throughout June, to ensure that a planned service is maintained while issues with the floating bridge are managed.

The floating bridge will offer a full vehicle and passenger service at other times, as per the published timetable.

The passenger only service timetable is below and will operate during June 2017.

DatePassenger launch (am)Passenger launch (pm)
Tuesday 13 June05:30 – 07:3017:50 – 19:50
Wednesday 14 June06:00 – 08:0018:25 – 20:25
Thursday 15 June06:45 – 08:4519:05 – 21:05
Friday 16 June07:25 – 09:2519:55 – 21:55
Saturday 17 June08:20 – 10:2020:50 – 22:50
Sunday 18 June*09:20 – 11:20-
Monday 19 June**10:40 – 12:40-
Tuesday 20 June11:50 – 13:50-
Wednesday 21 June
12:50 – 14:50-
Thursday 22 June13:50 – 15:50-
Friday 23 June14:40 – 16:40-
Saturday 24 June15:35 – 17:35-
Sunday 25 June-16:25 – 18:25
Monday 26 June05:00 – 07:0017:05 – 19:05
Tuesday 27 June05:30 – 07:3017:55 – 19:55
Wednesday 28 June06:15 – 08:1518:40 – 20:40
Thursday 29 June07:00 – 09:0019:30 – 21:30
Friday 30 June07:55 – 09:5520:20 – 22:20

* Sunday 18 June: Service to cease at 22.00
** Monday 19 June: Service to cease at 23.30

This is in addition to the FREE travel on the floating bridge until 2 July.

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

Location map
View the location of this story.

Wednesday, 14th June, 2017 3:40pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fnB

Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Roads

Print Friendly

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*