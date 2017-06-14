Floating Bridge: Timetable for when it won’t run during June

This in from the council. Ed
The council will offer a passenger only service across the river Medina during periods of low tide, for two hour immediately before low tide throughout June, to ensure that a planned service is maintained while issues with the floating bridge are managed.
The floating bridge will offer a full vehicle and passenger service at other times, as per the published timetable.
The passenger only service timetable is below and will operate during June 2017.
|Date
|Passenger launch (am)
|Passenger launch (pm)
|Tuesday 13 June
|05:30 – 07:30
|17:50 – 19:50
|Wednesday 14 June
|06:00 – 08:00
|18:25 – 20:25
|Thursday 15 June
|06:45 – 08:45
|19:05 – 21:05
|Friday 16 June
|07:25 – 09:25
|19:55 – 21:55
|Saturday 17 June
|08:20 – 10:20
|20:50 – 22:50
|Sunday 18 June*
|09:20 – 11:20
|-
|Monday 19 June**
|10:40 – 12:40
|-
|Tuesday 20 June
|11:50 – 13:50
|-
|Wednesday 21 June
|12:50 – 14:50
|-
|Thursday 22 June
|13:50 – 15:50
|-
|Friday 23 June
|14:40 – 16:40
|-
|Saturday 24 June
|15:35 – 17:35
|-
|Sunday 25 June
|-
|16:25 – 18:25
|Monday 26 June
|05:00 – 07:00
|17:05 – 19:05
|Tuesday 27 June
|05:30 – 07:30
|17:55 – 19:55
|Wednesday 28 June
|06:15 – 08:15
|18:40 – 20:40
|Thursday 29 June
|07:00 – 09:00
|19:30 – 21:30
|Friday 30 June
|07:55 – 09:55
|20:20 – 22:20
* Sunday 18 June: Service to cease at 22.00
** Monday 19 June: Service to cease at 23.30
This is in addition to the FREE travel on the floating bridge until 2 July.
