Floating Bridge will have been out of service by more than 13 weeks before it returns, says Isle of Wight council

The Isle of Wight council have just issued this release, in their own words. Ed

We are pleased to report that work to resolve the Hydraulic Problems with the Cowes Floating Bridge are nearing completion and we are sorry for the inconvenience caused by the continued delay in return to service.

We can continue to press our contractors to do all they can to get the vessel back in the water as quickly as possible whilst making sure the chances of these faults reoccurring are reduced to the absolute minimum.

Further unexpected delay

The hydraulic rams have been removed, stripped down, inspected and have been rebuilt; the hydraulic system has been flushed and repairs to the hydraulic pumps and motors are nearing completion, however, the extent of work required to one of the motors has caused some further unexpected delay.

Subject to this progressing to plan, the floating bridge should now return to the water in the week commencing 9th October. Following water based testing we now expect a return to full service in time for the start of half term 17th October.

IWC: We share the frustrations of the local community

A council spokesperson said: