Flood alert for the Isle of Wight issued

The Environment Agency have updated their flood alert for the Isle of Wight.

The alert for Tuesday 1st October reads:

Be prepared.

Tuesday afternoon’s tide at 13:28 on 01/10/2019 is higher than normal due to unsettled weather with strong South Westerly Force 5 winds.

The weather increases tide table values by 0.28 m (surge). The forecast tide is 4.81 metres Chart Datum (2.22 mAOD) at Cowes. In magnitude, levels will be very similar to those recorded at lunchtime today (Monday).

For 1 hour either side of high tide, minor flooding to seafront roads, esplanades and car parks is expected. Water will be high up slipways in Cowes affecting Medina Road and the floating bridge.

In East Cowes, Albany Road, York Avenue and Castle Street may experience road flooding. Forecast heavy rainfall may increase road flooding impacts.

After this tide‚ the weather becomes more settled and no further impacts are expected along the south coast. We continue to monitor forecasts.

As a precautionary measure, flood protection could be installed near the floating bridge.