Flood alert issued for the Eastern Yar

Following last night’s heavy rain, the Environment Agency have issued a Flood Alert for the Eastern Yar.

The Alert reads:

The water level in the Eastern Yar is high and slowly rising. In the last 18 hours, 15 mm of rain has been recorded at Wroxall.

From 12:00 on 28/01/2021, the river will be high at Langbridge and Alverstone, causing minor impact flooding to low lying land, footpaths and cycle tracks. We do not expect property flooding.

Today (28/01/2021), we do not expect main road flooding at Sandown. The weather remains dry until this evening, when further rain (up to 10 mm) is forecast.

At Alverstone, the river is unlikely to peak until around 15:00. The level should fall by 17:00, and it will continue to lower for some time this evening.

However, further rain will cause an additional increase in water levels overnight.

Generally, over the next 24 hours, please expect the river to be higher than normal. We continue to monitor the forecast. If you use pumps to help reduce water levels in gardens, please ensure they can operate.