Flood alert issued for the Isle of Wight

The Environment Agency have issued a Flood Alert for the Eastern Yar.
They say:
Flooding is possible for the Eastern Yar and tributaries from Whitwell to Bembridge. Low lying land and roads will be affected first. Be prepared.
River levels in the upper Eastern Yar are rising in response to 25 mm of overnight rain.
The Met Office weather forecast for the remainder of Monday 27th February is for some further showers which may align to give up to 15 mm rain during today.
The upper catchments may experience some out of bank flooding, possibly affecting Arreton, Alverstone and Langbridge. Water may also back up at Alverstone Road Bridge. The river is expected to peak later this morning though if the showers are heavy today this peak may be extended to later in the day.
Advice
This Flood Alert will be updated at 18:00 on Monday 27th February.
- Be prepared to protect yourself, family, pets and property.
- Call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 for up-to-date flooding information.
- Keep an eye on local water levels and weather conditions. Visit the Environment Agency website for river level and flooding information.
- Tune into weather, news and travel bulletins on local television and radio.
- Avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.
Image: Howard Lake under CC BY 2.0
Monday, 27th February, 2017 7:54am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f2W
Filed under: Alverstone, Arreton, Bembridge, Featured, Whitwell
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓