Flood alert issued for the Isle of Wight

The Environment Agency have issued a Flood Alert for the Eastern Yar.

They say:

Flooding is possible for the Eastern Yar and tributaries from Whitwell to Bembridge. Low lying land and roads will be affected first. Be prepared.

River levels in the upper Eastern Yar are rising in response to 25 mm of overnight rain.

The Met Office weather forecast for the remainder of Monday 27th February is for some further showers which may align to give up to 15 mm rain during today.

The upper catchments may experience some out of bank flooding, possibly affecting Arreton, Alverstone and Langbridge. Water may also back up at Alverstone Road Bridge. The river is expected to peak later this morning though if the showers are heavy today this peak may be extended to later in the day.