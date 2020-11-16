Flood Alert still in force from Whitwell to Bembridge as minor flooding expected

Minor impact flooding is expected in some parts of the Eastern Yar, but with dry weather now until Thursday, it should give the river a chance to recover

environment agency flood alert map for mon 16th Nov

The Environment Agency have updated their flood warning for properties along the Eastern Yar and tributaries from Whitwell to Bembridge.

The warning reads:

Water levels in the Eastern Yar remain higher than normal, following heavy rainfall over the weekend.

At Alverstone, the level is now falling, but residual flood water will continue to affect the low lying land and roads. At Sandown, the river is just beginning to stabilise.

Today (Monday), minor impact flooding is expected to impact Golf Links Road and Moreton Common Road.

The ditches around Fort Holiday Park may also struggle to drain while river levels remain high. Property flooding is not expected.

The weather is now dry until Thursday (19/11/2020). This will give the river a chance to recover and return to normal over the next few days.

Please ensure that any pumps used to reduce water levels in gardens can operate.

Monday, 16th November, 2020

