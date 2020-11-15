Further Isle of Wight flood warnings issued by the Environment Agency

The Environment Agency have issued a number of flood alerts for the Isle of Wight for Sunday 15th November.

Gurnard Lock

The flood alert for Guranrd Lock reads:

Water levels in the Gurnard Luck are high and rising. In the last 9 hours, 20mm of rain has been recorded at Cowes. It is currently high tide at Cowes.

The tide is much higher than normal and is currently preventing the river from draining to sea. From midday today, the river may begin to flood gardens at Marsh Road, Gurnard. Property flooding is not expected.

Rain has now cleared the area and the river should peak around 13:00 this afternoon and then fall with the lowering tide. Some heavy showers are forecast later on this afternoon.

This evening’s high tide at 22:54 will also be higher than normal. Some minor impact flooding to gardens may also occur then. We continue to monitor the forecast and will ensure the river remains free of any reported blockages.

Until water levels fall after high tide, please keep away from the river at Gurnard Road Bridge, water will be deep and fast flowing.