Flood alert updated for the Isle of Wight

Another day, another Flood Alert from the Environment Agency for the Isle of Wight.

The Flood Alert is still in force with flooding possible for Eastern Yar and tributaries from Whitwell to Bembridge.

It reads:

Be prepared. The water level in the Eastern Yar remains high. At Alverstone, the level is now falling. At Sandown, it remains stable. Today, flooding of land, footpaths and cycle tracks will continue. Some very minor impact flooding will affect Golf Links Road. Over the next five days, very small amounts of rain (6mm) are forecast each day. This rain will not flood property, but the river may continue to rise and fall a little each day. Overall though, the water level in the river should begin to lower over the next five days and impacts will reduce. We continue to monitor the forecast. Please avoid flooded areas.

To follow the updates see the Environment Agency.