Flood leads to cancellation of second Festival of Citizen Science date

If you know someone who was planning to go along please let them know

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Mother and child at British science week at Downside

After the completely brilliant first day of the Festival of Citizen Science at Downside Community Centre last Friday for British Science Week, it’s with great regret that organisers have had to cancel the second day, which was due to take place this coming Friday (13th March).

This is because of a sewage-contaminated flood in the community cafe at the heart of the centre, which has spread into other rooms and – although specialist contractors have already begun the extensive clean-up operation – the centre has been advised that they need to remain closed to all visitors until Monday.

If you know someone who was planning to go along please let them know.

Wednesday, 11th March, 2020 2:54pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nw1

Filed under: Featured, Newport, What's On, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...