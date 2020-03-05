Flooding closes another Isle of Wight road

Island Roads and Isle of Wight council have issued a road closed notice for Harding Shute.

The road is closed from its junction with Green Lane to its junction with Beaper Shute for a distance of 1,561 metres.

The emergency closure is in place due to flooding.

The diversion will be signposted locally. Reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.

