Flooding closes another Isle of Wight road

If you’re out on the roads today, allow extra time and take care. There appears to be a lot of surface water from run-offs from fields

Flooding on Isle of Wight roads by Jamie Russell of IW Met Service

Island Roads and Isle of Wight council have issued a road closed notice for Harding Shute.

The road is closed from its junction with Green Lane to its junction with Beaper Shute for a distance of 1,561 metres.

The emergency closure is in place due to flooding.

The diversion will be signposted locally. Reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.

Image: © IW Met Service

Thursday, 5th March, 2020 4:35pm

