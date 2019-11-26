Flooding expected on Isle of Wight coast due to higher than normal tide, say Environment Agency

Higher than usual tide later this evening and on Thursday could result in flooding in certain areas

Flooding in East Cowes

A flood alert is in place for the Isle of Wight coast. The Environment Agency say that flooding is possible for around the Isle of Wight and to “be prepared”.

The flood warning reads:

Tuesday evening’s tide at 22:47 on 26/11/2019 is higher than normal due to unsettled weather with light South Easterly Force 3 winds.

The weather increases tide table values by 0.4 m. The total forecast tide is 4.79 metres Chart Datum (2.20 mAOD) at Cowes. The tide is 0.1m lower than experienced this morning, so any impacts will be very minor.

For one hour either side of high water, sea front roads, esplanades and car parks may be affected by flood water. Water will be high up slipways in Cowes, affecting Medina Road and the floating bridge.

In East Cowes, some sea water may be forced up through drains affecting Albany Road.

Thursday
They go on to say that

At 11:07 on Thursday 27/11/2019‚ tide levels will be slightly higher than experienced this morning.

We’ll issue further advice later today. We continue to monitor the forecast.

As a very precautionary measure, flood protection could be installed near the floating bridge, one hour before high tide.

Tuesday, 26th November, 2019

