Fog warning for cross-Solent travellers

The fog warning will affect those who wish to cross the Solent or will be driving on the mainland between now and Friday morning.

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for fog.

The warning does not include the Isle of Wight but does include the Solent, so anyone travelling between Yarmouth, Cowes or Ryde could be affected.

The warning is valid from 7pm today (Thursday) and runs until 11am on Friday morning.

It reads:

Fog is expected to develop over parts of Southern England through Thursday evening and overnight.

Fog will then only slowly clear during Friday morning. Hazardous driving conditions and slower journey times can be expected.

Delays to bus and train services, plus delays or cancellations to flights are possible.

Current disruption
Red Funnel have already had to cancel the 19.30 ferries from Southampton and East Cowes in order to make up from earlier delays caused by dense fog in the Solent. They expect to get back to their regular timetable by 9pm.

