Folk royalty at the Quay Arts Folk Club this Sunday

The latest online monthly concert at Quay Arts Folk Club on Sunday 23rd August sees the legendary Eliza Carthy featuring as the headline guest.

Born into a folk dynasty her mother Norma was one of The Watersons, who became the defining sound of the 1960’s folk revival, and her father Martin Carthy is a hugely influential singer and guitarist.

Supporting Quay Arts Centre

The monthly online concerts in aid of Quay Arts are organised by local folk singers John Bentley and John Hacker.

John Bentley commented,

“It’s like having a member of folk royalty playing for us. Eliza is that rare thing – someone loved by both folk traditionalists and modernisers alike.”

Folk royalty

Eliza first took to the stage as a young teenager in the late 1980s since when she has grown and developed into a folk musician of great stature and importance. Over the years she has won many awards and played in some of the UK’s top-rated folk bands. She is also a superb solo performer with a powerful nuanced voice and beautiful fiddle playing.

Making music with her family, though, remains a constant in her life and she tours regularly with her father, Martin. Indeed, they both played a sell-out concert at Freshwater Memorial Hall in May 2019.

Supporting the Quay

The monthly online concerts have become very popular.

As John Hacker explained,

“Events like this are a way of supporting charities like Quay Arts until things get fully back to normal – we hope listeners to the concert will make a generous donation to the Quay.”

Where and when

Starting on Sunday 23rd August at 7.30 pm the Quay Arts Folk Club will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. The evening will feature over two hours of top-notch folk music.

Co-organiser of the event, John Hacker, will open the evening and be followed by short floor spots from local performers Debbie Dwyke, George Major, Sue Bailey and Peter Ellis. They will be followed by Eliza who will play a 45 minute headline spot.

As John Bentley noted,

“Eliza Carthy is one of the most impressive and engaging performers of her generation – you won’t want to miss this evening.”

Find out more

Readers can find out more about the event by visiting Isolation Row Virtual Folk Festival on Facebook or “Quay Folk Club”.

The evening will be streamed on YouTube – search for “Quay Folk Club August 2020”.

News shared by John on behalf of Quay Folk Club. Ed

Image: © Eliza Carthy