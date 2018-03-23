Foo Fighters tribute act rock Newport

Thanks to Rachel Rocks for this latest review. Ed

Something From Nothing are the ‘go to’ band to see for a night of sophisticated, pure unadulterated, power packed rock!

Stew Woodward as Dave Grohl and the rest of the band thundered their way through a fast paced two and a half hour set, packed with Foo Fighters’ classics including exciting adrenaline fueled performances of: ‘All My Life’, ‘Monkey Wrench’, ‘The Pretender’ and ‘Times Like These’.

Angst-filled vocals

The band performed a hauntingly tender and raw version of ‘Best of You’. Woodward has perfected Grohl’s gnarly, throaty, angst-filled vocals delivering them with power and passion.

However highlight of the night had to be their unexpected and technically accomplished interpretation of the Neil Young classic, ‘Keep on Rocking in the Free World’. Simply incredible.

Infectious smile

The band bantered with each other and the crowd throughout. Rhythm guitarist, Toby Sleight’s smile was infectious, as he broadly beamed watching the crowd singing and dancing along.

Their professional set-up includes lights and smoke, and their sound quality is fantastic, adding to an experience as close as you can get to seeing the mighty Foos!

Image: © Malc Attrill of MA Photography