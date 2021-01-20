For first time Census will be run mostly online in 2021 and includes news questions

Households across the Isle of Wight will soon be asked to take part in Census 2021.

The census is a once-in-a-decade survey that gives the Office for National Statistics the most accurate estimate of all the people and households in England and Wales. It has been carried out every decade since 1801, with the exception of 1941.

It will be the first run predominantly online, with households receiving a letter with a unique access code, allowing them to complete the questionnaire on their computers, phones or tablets.

Bell: So important everyone takes part

Iain Bell, deputy national statistician at the Office for National Statistics, said,

“A successful census will ensure everyone from local government to charities can put services and funding in the places where they are most needed. “This could mean things like doctors’ surgeries, schools and new transport routes. That’s why it is so important everyone takes part and we have made it easier for people to do so online on any device, with help and paper questionnaires for those that need them.”

Census day

Census day will be on 21st March, but households across the country will receive letters with online codes allowing them to take part from early March.

The census will include questions about your sex, age, work, health, education, household size and ethnicity. And, for the first time, there will be a question asking people whether they have served in the armed forces, as well as voluntary questions for those aged 16 and over on sexual orientation and gender identity.

A year before results made public

Results will be available within 12 months, although personal records will be locked away for 100 years, kept safe for future generations.

There’s lots of information available if you would like to find out more about the Census in advance via the Census Website, but also please feel free to contact Ursula Dowd, census engagement manager, Isle of Wight on 07452 936794 or email [email protected]

