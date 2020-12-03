Former bus depot site, with planning permission for new shops and flats, goes to auction

With planning permission granted in October 2020, the site of the former bus depot in Pier Street Ventnor will shortly go up for sale by online auction.

The guide price for the site, which has planning permission for two ground floor retail units and ten two-bedroom flats above, is between £480,000 – £520,000.

In former years the site has played host to a Christmas market, but generally it has been used for storage of carnival floats.

Fancy a punt?

If you happen to find half a million pounds down the back of the sofa and fancy buying the site, the online auction takes place on 16th December via the Clive Emson Website.

With their success of transforming the empty former Post Office building into the vibrant and culturally rewarding venue it is today, we reckon if someone like the Ventnor Exchange were able to get their hands on this property, there’s no end of possibilities to what they could do with it.

The video below shows the site of the former bus depot from the street.

Image: © Asset Max