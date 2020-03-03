Former planning application re-emerges for Ventnor’s disused bus station

Another planning application to develop the unused bus depot on Pier Street, Ventnor, has been submitted to the Isle of Wight council.

The site has been subject to multiple planning applications since 2007, with permission previously granted.

Delays with consent

As the development requires Conservation Area consent as well as planning, according to the applicant issues with consent being given ‘in a timely matter’ by the planning department meant they ‘did not have enough time to implement the scheme’ before time ran out.

The planning application has been submitted by an Oxford-based developer, seeking to demolish all the buildings on the site of the former depot, once used by Southern Vectis.

“Fairly uncomplimentary building”

The application refers to the former bus depot as “fairly uncomplimentary building in scale, form and style” and intend to replace it with a three-storey building with ten two bed-flats and two new retail units at ground level.

There are currently two empty shops on the street, with another two about to become vacant.

Comments on the application can be made via the Council’s planning portal (search Pier Street Ventnor to find the application) by 27th March 2020.

