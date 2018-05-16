Former Indie leader joins Isle of Wight Labour Party

Former leader of the Island Independent group of councillors, and Isle of Wight councillor for Whippingham and Osborne, Cllr Julia Baker-Smith, has announced this morning her membership with the Labour Party.

Baker-Smith: “A supporter of progressive politics”

Cllr Baker-Smith said,

“It is after much consideration that I have decided to join the Labour Party and become a Labour Councillor.

“I have always been a supporter of progressive politics and opposed to the Conservative Austerity measures that have so badly impacted Island Services. I want to have the opportunity to make my voice heard in a party that stands for social justice and against Conservative austerity at a national level.

“The Whippingham and Osborne Ward that I represent has been badly hit by austerity and government policy, as we are now seeing with the threatened closure of the Studio school. Osborne is one of the most deprived areas on the Island so it is the right thing to do to give local residents a voice in policy set beyond the Island. I will continue to work hard to represent the residents of Whippingham and Osborne and to assist them with local issues.

“I am forever grateful to Councillor Ian Stephens for his support and mentorship over the last five years and of course to my Island Independent colleagues. I look forward to continuing to work with them and all opposition Councillors to hold the IWC administration to account and support Island residents.

“I would like to thank Labour Chair Mark Chiverton and Labour colleagues for their warm welcome.”