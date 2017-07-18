Former Royal Hotel and Little Gloster Chef launches Diners Club at Quay Arts

We love how Quay Arts is continuing to innovate under the leadership of Paul Armfield and their latest offering – a new Diners Club – is well worth exploring.

Starting next Tuesday (25th July), the Quay Arts Diners Club is a chance for Head Chef, Dave Holley, to show off his skills and for you and us to taste four courses of great food.

New chef, new offering

We’ve always been fans of the Quay Arts cafe, which has become so popular – particularly during lunchtimes – the tables are pretty much always filled.

Things have just moved up a notch with the arrival of their new head chef, Dave Holley.

A chef for 18 years Dave comes with a great pedigree having cooked at both the Royal Hotel in Ventnor and The Little Gloster in Gurnard. A bass player in his spare time Dave says he has always loved Quay Arts and is very excited to have the unique challenge and opportunity of delivering menus for such a wide range of events; he looks forward to creating food that complements each occasion, and with a packed diary of conferences, weddings, performances, parties and gatherings there’ll be plenty for Dave and everyone else to get their teeth into!

Book now

Why not treat yourself of an evening out next week and head to the very first Diners Club.

It takes place on Tuesday 25th July (7pm start).

Tickets are £25 per head for four courses (and coffee) and can be booked online through the Quay Arts Website.

Our thanks to Quay Arts for sponsoring this event feature. They and other businesses taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

