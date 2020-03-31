Free entrance for Isle of Wight’s NHS workers to re-scheduled County Show

The Island’s Lord Lieutenant Susie Sheldon today announced that all NHS workers on the Isle of Wight will be welcomed to attend the next County Show free of charge.

The first show was held in 1833 and during its long history the County Show has taken place during many different and challenging times. After a period of decline it is now the largest one day event in the Island’s event calendar.

Susie Sheldon, Lord Lieutenant said,

“I am delighted to be able to make this announcement and to take the opportunity to recognise all the hard work and dedication of the NHS team on the Island. We owe them a tremendous debt of gratitude. “We all need to work together for the safety of all members of our community. I would ask everyone to look out for the vulnerable and those in need. “We are privileged to live on a beautiful Island and however difficult the next few months may be, I believe we will re-emerge at the end of it as a strong caring community.”

Re-scheduled event

The County Show was recently postponed until 30th August in the hope that the current restrictions will have been lifted and the Island will be able to safely come together for a right rural celebration.

Graham Biss, County Show Chairman said,

“When the time is right the County Show team of volunteers are determined to hold this year’s show. We hope that it is something everyone can look forward to as we emerge from the current challenges. “The show celebrates everything that is good about the Island and therefore we hope this offer is a fitting tribute to the work being undertaken by the Island’s NHS staff.”

Image: 2019 Royal Isle Wight County Show Champion Bull led by Dave Thurman