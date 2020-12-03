Free Isle of Wight parking offers during December

A range of free parking offers is coming up this month, starting on Small Business Saturday, 5th December.

Shoppers will get opportunities to park for free in council car parking across the Island as they head back to town-centre shops and traders for Covid-19 safe shopping this festive season.

Support Isle of Wight goods and produce

Most stores and businesses will be open as normal, and despite the unusual trading conditions this year there will be some attractive deals to be had on Isle of Wight quality goods and produce.

As part of the council’s emphasis on safer shopping, free parking won’t be limited to a few days this year, but spread out to allow shoppers to choose less busy times to visit their favourite stores.

Small Business Saturday

On Small Business Saturday, 5th December, there will be free off-street parking in council long-stay car parks across the island between 12pm and 6pm.

With financial support from Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council, there will be 30 minutes of free on-street parking in Newport from Monday 7th December every day until New Year’s Eve.

Off-street parking

Off-street parking in council long-stay car parks in all parts of the Island will be free from 3pm until 6pm every day from next Monday 7th December until New Year’s Eve.

And on Christmas Eve, for those last-minute purchases, there will be free off-street parking in every long-stay council car park all day until 6pm.

Whittle: We must not let our guard down

Cllr Wayne Whittle said:

“We’re supporting local business throughout the month because it’s the right thing to do in this pandemic. “Business owners across the whole Island are working hard to keep everyone safe, and you can expect that as stores reopen, they will have new ways to shop and keep staff and customers socially distant. “We must not let our guard down: we all need think of our Island community, so please make good choices and shop safely this festive season.”

Jones-Evans: Community Council happy to subsidise scheme

Cllr Julie Jones-Evans explained:

“It’s a great example of the Shaping Newport partnership in action, supporting the community and emphasising the value of our historic county town as a destination for the whole Island. Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council is happy to subsidise the scheme, to not only encourage people to come to Newport but also as an extra boost for those many traders who have been working so hard to support their customers and keep going through the Covid-19 crisis.”

