Free parking announced for residents affected by roadworks

Residents who cannot park outside their homes for more than two weeks due to roadworks will be eligible for a free parking permit from the Isle of Wight Council.

The new scheme has been devised to help alleviate local people’s frustrations when necessary work such as gas or water pipe replacement is undertaken.

The gesture will enable motorists to use the free permit in the authority’s nearby car parks for a limited period.

Ian Ward, the councillor in charge of parking, said,

“This scheme recognises this and will help local people with parking charges for a limited period while the work takes place in their street.” “The council understands that prolonged roadworks can be inconvenient for residents who need to find alternative places to park that could leave them out of pocket when it’s not their fault.”

Affected residents in roads earmarked for work lasting more than two weeks will be notified of the new scheme.

Image: chodhound under CC BY 2.0