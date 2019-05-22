Free ‘Show us the Books’ T-shirts latest creative approach to shining light on Harbour accounts

Isle of Wight info: Voting in EU elections – who, where and how

Who doesn’t love free? These T-Shirts are being offered free of charge, with the artist responsible hoping to see lots of them being worn around the Island.

show us the books t-shirts cropped

Readers might remember back in March OnTheWight featured a Bembridge artist taking a creative approach to drawing attention to an issue she feels needs highlighting.

Penelope Walford’s latest approach to shine a light on the accounts of Bembridge Harbour is through the production of t-shirts with a ‘Show us the books’ illustration front and centre.

Get your free T-shirt
The GMB have supported the production of them and Penelope is offering them free of charge to anyone who gets in touch.

They were going to charge £5 each for them, but would prefer to give away for free if it means she’ll see lots of people wearing them and spreadign the message.

show us the books t-shirts

Made by Earth Positive, they’re are available in sizes small to XXXL and are 100% organic cotton, climate neutral.

If you’d like a t-shirt, get in touch with Penelope via the Show us the Books Facebook Page and send a private message.

