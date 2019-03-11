Isle of Wight houseboat artist takes creative approach to grabbing attention

Residents in Bembridge Harbour have taken to finding more creative ways to get their message out.

An Isle of Wight artist who lives on a houseboat in Bembridge Harbour is among a number of others who say they are keen to see the Harbour accounts, but Penelope Walford has decided to try a different way of grabbing attention of the owners.

‘Show us the Books’ campaign

As well as sending a flotilla of ‘Show us the Books’ paper boats across the harbour (see video below), she has also been hanging up pretty paper boat garlands.

But that’s not all, Penelope has even carved the words ‘Show us the books’ into the soles of her shoes so that she leave the message wherever she walks and ‘Show us the books’ signs have been appearing on roadside verges.

