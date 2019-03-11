Isle of Wight houseboat artist takes creative approach to grabbing attention

Sending emails or letters hasn’t resulted in the outcome Isle of Wight artist, Penelope hoped for, so she has taken a more creative approach to grabbing the attention of Harbour owners.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Show us the Books campaign in Bembridge Harbour

Residents in Bembridge Harbour have taken to finding more creative ways to get their message out.

An Isle of Wight artist who lives on a houseboat in Bembridge Harbour is among a number of others who say they are keen to see the Harbour accounts, but Penelope Walford has decided to try a different way of grabbing attention of the owners.

‘Show us the Books’ campaign
As well as sending a flotilla of ‘Show us the Books’ paper boats across the harbour (see video below), she has also been hanging up pretty paper boat garlands.

Click on image to see larger version
Show us the Books campaign in Bembridge Harbour

But that’s not all, Penelope has even carved the words ‘Show us the books’ into the soles of her shoes so that she leave the message wherever she walks and ‘Show us the books’ signs have been appearing on roadside verges.

Click on image to see larger version
Show us the Books campaign in Bembridge Harbour
Show us the Books campaign in Bembridge Harbour
Show us the Books campaign in Bembridge Harbour
Show us the Books campaign in Bembridge Harbour

You can see more by popping over the ‘Show us the Books’ Facebook Page.

Monday, 11th March, 2019 4:46pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mrD

Filed under: Bembridge, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Art, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*