Free skateboarding sessions thanks to Newport and Carisbrooke Parish Council

Thanks to Newport and Carisbrooke Parish Council, 12 to 16 year olds in Newport can take advantage of free skateboarding sessions with John Cattle’s Skate Club this half term.

Taking place inside at The Pavilion, Victoria Recreation Ground on Monday 18th between 2-3pm, Tuesday 19th between 3-4pm and Friday 22nd between 2-3pm and 3-4pm, all equipment is provided, so all you have to do is turn up.

Cattle: A good indoor space, perfect for learning

If you’ve never skated before, don’t worry, you’ll have the legendary John Cattle showing you the ropes and if you have skated before, you’ll be able to show the others your best tricks.

John Cattle told OnTheWight,

“I’m pleased that we can offer even more skate sessions, through the support of Newport and Carisbrooke Parish Council and Shaping Newport. “The Victoria Pavilion is a good indoor space, perfect for learning, so hopefully we will have lots of new skaters by the end of the project.”

Cllr Jones-Evans:

Cllr Julie Jones-Evans, Vice Chairman, Newport and Carisbrooke Parish Council says,

“I’d encourage teenagers to come along, even if they have never been on board before, we can get you skating in the first session. We provide everything, and these are free – so it is a great opportunity to try something new. “As a partner of Shaping Newport the Parish Council has allocated substantial funding to assist with the delivery of projects within the scope of Shaping Newport.”

Recent escalation of anti-social behaviour

Cllr Jones-Evans goes on to say,

“We’ve all been affected as a community by the recent escalation of anti-social behaviour in the town centre and having supported John Cattle’s Skate Club’s free summer holiday sessions previously, and seeing how successful they are, we were really happy to facilitate the indoor sessions for the February half term holiday. “Victoria Recreation Ground and Pavilion is a really important asset to the Parish Council and we are keen to encourage its use by the community. We have plans to have more youth activities, including skateboarding at the venue during this coming year.”

Skateboarding brings young people together

Zoe Thompson, from John Cattle’s Skate Club, told OnTheWight,

“We were aware of the reported anti-social behaviour in Newport, and a lot of the feedback seemed to be related to a lack of things to do – particularly in the winter months. “We see every week at our skateclub in Wootton how skateboarding brings young people together in a really positive way, without the pressure of some the more traditional team sports.”

Zoe went on to say,