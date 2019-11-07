Free travel for veterans and military personnel on floating bridge

Adding to other Isle of Wight public transport providers, Isle of Wight council have announced that veterans and members of the armed forces will be able to use the Cowes Floating Bridge free of charge on Remembrance Sunday

Those wearing their military uniform, displaying medals or showing their military ID card will be eligible for free travel as foot passengers or travelling by car .

Ward: We do what we can to support our community

Cllr Ian Ward, Cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, said

“Our veterans and Armed Forces have given so much that we may live in an open and free society. “We do what we can to support our community and assist those that have made a significant contribution. I for one am honoured to have served, and delighted that we can support those who helped protect us, on this national day of reflection and remembrance.”

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh