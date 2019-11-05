Free hover and bus travel for veterans and armed forces this Sunday

Last month South Western Railways announced free travel for military personnel, veterans and cadets on Remembrance Sunday.
Now two more Isle of Wight travel providers have offered the same.
Free travel by Hover
There are Remembrance Sunday events taking place across Portsmouth and the surrounding areas including Porchester, Havant, Gosport, Southsea and in the city of Portsmouth.
Hovertravel is offering free travel to all veterans this Sunday (10th November) so those who served can attend Remembrance Day services on either side of the Solent.
Loretta Lale, Head of Commercial at Hovertravel, adds:
“We support our past and current military service personnel with discounts, and we are proud to be an employer of ex-forces staff as well as a stepping stone for younger team members to go into the military. We recognise the significant sacrifice made by veterans and to show our thanks and respect on this special day, we are offering free travel.”
Veterans simply need to show their Veterans Outreach ID card in the Hovertravel terminals on Sunday or if a person is in uniform or wearing medals, they will get free travel also if they have serving military ID.
Free travel by bus
Southern Vectis is also offering free travel on all its buses for members and veterans of the nation’s armed forces on Remembrance Sunday.
Southern Vectis head of communications, Nikki Honer, said,
“People in this region are rightfully proud of our country’s military – as is our team on the Isle of Wight.
“As part of this community, we are keen to show our support for servicemen and women.
“We will be helping to raise funds during November. The work our troops did – and still do now – in unimaginably hostile war zones is incredibly humbling. And we hope, by proudly displaying our poppies and raising awareness for the Royal British Legion, we’re backing our words with actions.
“On Sunday 10 November, we welcome all those wearing their military uniform, displaying medals, or showing their military ID card on board our buses, and they may travel for free with us all day.
“Our drivers will also be pulling over at 11am on 11 November as a mark of respect to observe the two minutes’ silence.”
Tuesday, 5th November, 2019
By Sally Perry
