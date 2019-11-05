Free hover and bus travel for veterans and armed forces this Sunday

Last month South Western Railways announced free travel for military personnel, veterans and cadets on Remembrance Sunday.

Now two more Isle of Wight travel providers have offered the same.

Free travel by Hover

There are Remembrance Sunday events taking place across Portsmouth and the surrounding areas including Porchester, Havant, Gosport, Southsea and in the city of Portsmouth.

Hovertravel is offering free travel to all veterans this Sunday (10th November) so those who served can attend Remembrance Day services on either side of the Solent.

Loretta Lale, Head of Commercial at Hovertravel, adds:

“We support our past and current military service personnel with discounts, and we are proud to be an employer of ex-forces staff as well as a stepping stone for younger team members to go into the military. We recognise the significant sacrifice made by veterans and to show our thanks and respect on this special day, we are offering free travel.”

Veterans simply need to show their Veterans Outreach ID card in the Hovertravel terminals on Sunday or if a person is in uniform or wearing medals, they will get free travel also if they have serving military ID.

Free travel by bus

Southern Vectis is also offering free travel on all its buses for members and veterans of the nation’s armed forces on Remembrance Sunday.

Southern Vectis head of communications, Nikki Honer, said,