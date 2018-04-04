Freshwater councillors commit to support Plastic-Free Isle of Wight

Vix Lowthion shares this latest news from Freshwater Parish Council. Ed

Freshwater Parish Council have resolved to support and promote Plastic-Free Isle of Wight.

Last night (Tuesday 3rd April) Parish Councillors passed a resolution which commits them to working with local shops and businesses to reduce the use of single-use plastics, and establish a community group to lead the Plastic-Free Freshwater campaign.

Parish Councillors have already produced branded ‘Freshwater’ reusable shopping bags – which are a quality product and printed at Rapanui in the village.

Available locally

They are available at local independent stores in Freshwater and the Bay (£4.99 – see initial list of stores below).

Councillors are also in discussions regarding installing drinking water taps at a number of central and beach sites ready for the summer holidays to allow residents and visitors to reuse and fill up their drinking bottles.

Freshwater Parish Councillor, Vix Lowthion, said,

“There is a great belief in the village that we should ‘do our bit’ to tackle the plastics crisis. Two recent showings of the film ‘Plastic Ocean’ at Freshwater Library were full to capacity, as villagers look to alternatives to the throw-away society. “Many of our local shops are already on board with alternatives to disposable items. Plastic-Free Freshwater will build on this energy, and the Parish Council are proud to support the campaign.”

The resolution in full

Freshwater Parish Council resolves to agree to the principle of the Plastic-Free Coastlines campaign through: Leading by example and reducing single-use plastic items from our premises

Encouraging plastic-free initiatives and events eg beach cleans

working with local businesses and organisations to look at ways to reduce their use of single use plastics

look at installing a drinking water tap to reduce the need for single-use plastic water bottles

establishing a Plastic-Free Freshwater community group with the Parish Council represented

Supporting the wider Plastic-Free Isle of Wight campaign

Where to buy the bags

A list of stores where you can purchase the bags (£4.99):

Elliot’s

Freshwater Coffee House (opening soon)

Adrian’s Bike Shop

Pet Shop

Orchard Bros

Piano Cafe

Location map

View the location of this story.