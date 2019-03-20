Friday night fun at Pub Quiz for John Cattle’s Skate club

This coming Friday John Cattle’s Skateclub will be holding a fundraising quiz.

Taking place at The Woodman’s Arms, Wootton, the quiz night is being held to raise money for skate club.

The quiz will start at 9pm and there’ll be teams of four, £2 per person. There’ll also be a raffle, so don’t forget to take a bit of extra cash.

Make a night of it and book a table to have dinner first (call 01983 882785).

All money raised will go towards new equipment for the skateclub, which does amazing work in the community.

Rad Mum Mothers’ Day Saturday Skate

If you are looking for something to do with your Mum on Mothering Sunday, why not treat her to an afternoon of skateboarding.

It’s great fun and never too late to start skateboarding.

See the event page on Facebook for full details.

Image: martinrechsteiner under CC BY 2.0