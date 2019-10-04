Frightfully good fun for the family this half term

Frightfully fun things are happening this half term at Newport Roman Villa, with a range of craft activities to keep your little monsters occupied.

At half term, the villa, at Cypress Road, Newport, will be open for three activity craft days and for visitors to see the remains, Roman bath suite and the garden.

No booking is required, the entry fee is £1 on each activity day and includes admission and all activities.

Peculiar pop up puppets

On Wednesday 23 October, from 10.30am to 3pm, you can make your own unique puppet toy, inspired by Roman toys and games.

Crazy catapult

Fancy making your own working catapult? Come and have a go on Monday 28 October, between 10.30am and 3pm, where you can make one to take home with you, as well as finding out more about how Romans used these machines in warfare.

Mixed-up monsters

Wednesday 30 October is mixed-up monsters clay day at Newport Roman Villa. Be inspired by mythical beasts and make your own clay monster to take home.

As well as the craft activities there will be a different photo hunt on each day to help you explore the villa – collect the foul facts on Roman life and find out more revolting revelations about life in Roman times.

For more information on the events, call (01983) 823433, email: museums@iow.gov.uk or visit: the Museums Website.

These events are organised by the Isle of Wight Council’s Heritage Service.