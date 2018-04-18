Fulfilling lives ambition for all Islanders with learning disabilities

The council share this latest news. Ed

A new plan aimed at helping people with learning disabilities lead fulfilling lives is set to be launched.

The Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight NHS Trust and Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group have joined forces to develop a vision, working together with people who use the services, and their families.

The strategy will give a voice to those with a learning disability, helping them feel safe, informed, healthy and confident to play an active part in their community.

Having your say

Ann O’Brien, Integrated Senior Commissioning Manager for Learning Disabilities said:

“This is the first time people using our services have had a real say in what we provide for them. “They’ve told us what their priorities are and what they need us to do to make them happen.”

All parties working together

Sue Lightfoot, Head of Commissioning for Learning Disabilities from the Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group added,

“The leading partners are also working with the Island’s voluntary groups and agencies to ensure we deliver what we agree to do. “We are holding an informal event for people with a learning disability, their families or carers, as well as interested professionals. “It will include a talk on some of our new initiatives and a market place to find out about other services.”

Helping and protecting vulnerable people

Cllr Clare Mosdell, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health, said:

“I totally support involving people who use our services, and am very grateful for the valued contribution they have made in shaping our plans. “Key to our corporate plan is helping and protecting vulnerable people and helping them take responsibility for their own health and wellbeing. “It ensures community needs are met by the best public services possible.”

Launch event

The launch event will be on Monday 30 April, starting at 10.45am (due to finish at 2pm) at Winchester House, Sandown Road, Shanklin.

