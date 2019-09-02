Funding agreed for Isle of Wight projects that help prevent offending, protecting vulnerable and supporting victims

Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane shares this latest news. Ed

The Police and Crime Commissioner has worked with partners to identify the community based services that will help tackle local priorities in preventing offending, protecting the vulnerable and supporting victims.

Isle of Wight Street pastors and Isle of Wight Youth Trust are just two of many organisations benefiting from the recent round of grants.

Lane: Keen to do everything possible to support local projects

Michael Lane said:

“Key to keeping people safer is tackling the root causes of crime and putting in place early interventions that prevent offending behaviour and protect the vulnerable. “I am keen to do everything possible to support local projects that maximise protecting those who are most vulnerable within our communities, support those who have been affected by crime, and seek to reduce offending. These vital services provide a lifeline for the people they work with, help build strong cohesive communities and enable effective operational policing.”

The purpose of the Commissioner’s Safer Communities Fund is to help prevent offending and support victims, assisting people to realise their life potential without being drawn into the Criminal Justice System.

£343,431 awarded

In this funding round the Commissioner received 68 applications totalling £754,458 exceeding by far the amount of funding available. There were 30 successful grant applications totalling £343,431.

In allocating the grants thorough consultation was undertaken with the twelve Community Safety Partnerships (CSPs) from across Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and Southampton as well as theme leads and District Commanders from Hampshire Constabulary, and other partners, such as domestic abuse and sexual crime commissioners, who specialised in some of the themes the applications related to, avoiding a duplication of services.

The list

Full details of where the funds are being distributed in the document below

