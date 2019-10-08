Funding boost for creative consultation to explore shared community space

Newport based charity, Independent Arts, has been awarded a £8,000 grant from a partnership between Co-op’s charity, the Co-op Foundation, and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Independent Arts will use ‘Space to Connect’ funding to hold a series of creative and accessible community consultations with current and future stakeholders to evidence the case for a shared community space.

Helping communities tackle loneliness

It is one of 57 organisations across England to receive a grant from the £1.6 million partnership, designed to help communities tackle loneliness by improving and protecting local spaces that bring people together.

Space to Connect follows commitments made in the Government’s Civil Society and Loneliness Strategies, published in 2018, to help create sustainable community hubs and spaces where they are most needed. Funding also builds on the Co-op Foundation’s work to strengthen community spaces where people can connect and co-operate.

Ball: Common spaces are vital to reducing social isolation

Kate Ball, Chief Executive of Independent Arts, said:

“We see daily through our project work with isolated individuals the effects that having a welcoming and supportive space to socialise and to meet others can bring. “For some people, attending our community activities is the only chance they have to get out of the house and as such common spaces are vital to reducing social isolation.”

Barran: Building a shared, integrated and socially responsible society

Minister for Civil Society, Baroness Barran, said:

“Strong communities play a crucial role in tackling loneliness and social isolation. This £1.6 million worth of funding will create and enhance local spaces that bring people together, encouraging them to make new and lasting friendships. “It is part of our ongoing commitment to work hand in hand with local communities to build a shared, integrated and socially responsible society.”

Cooke: Empowering people to work together

Jim Cooke, Head of the Co-op Foundation, said:

“Our Space to Connect partnership with Government builds on our commitment to strengthen communities and tackle loneliness through co-operation. “Grants awarded today will empower people to work together to make better use of spaces to address local challenges, improving the well-being and skills of their whole community.”

Space to Connect was launched in June 2019, at the same time as Co-op’s Endangered Spaces campaign to protect, support and improve 2,000 community spaces by 2022.

Image: Images Money under CC BY 2.0