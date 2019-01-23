Welcome funding boost for Isle of Wight coastal projects

Two projects on the Isle of Wight have been successful with grant applications as part of the Coastal Revival Fund.

Biosphere Centre

Those wonderful folk over at The Common Space in Sandown submitted a bid for £30,000 to undertake a conservation plan for the first Henry Cotton-design 1930s pitch and putt golf course as well as extending and re-purposing the former ice-cream factory to create a Biosphere Centre for natural sciences and to regenerate the 1930s clubhouse cafe to enable year-round use.

A future for Appley Tower

Ryde Coastal Community Team were also successful in their bid for £12,690 towards a feasibility study to look into the options to restore and bring Appley Tower into sustainable public use.

Well done to both for winning their grants. 21 other projects across the country have also been successful with their bids and will be announced via the Government Website today (Wednesday).

Seely: Investment vital to create jobs, investment and visitors

The Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely, said,

“Investment in coastal communities is vital to create jobs, investment and visitors to our Island. I welcome government grants for these two projects and I hope this support will see them achieved. “It is important ministers recognise the uniqueness and the challenges of being beside the sea and that they continue to invest so our coastal communities can meet those challenges and thrive.”

