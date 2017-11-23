The Ventnor Enhancement Fund do a brilliant job of looking after the town and have been responsible for some great projects over the years.

Next week a pub quiz is being held in aid of the organisation. It takes place on Wednesday 29th November starting at 7.30pm in The Mill Bay pub on the Esplanade.

Entrance is £5 per person and hot food will be provided.

Book your team table

Teams of up to six members are advised to book tables in advance.

Why not head down and have some mid-week fun.

Image: dghughes under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.