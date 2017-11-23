Fundraising quiz for group who keep Ventnor looking great

The folks at the Ventnor Enhancement Fund do a brilliant job of looking after the town. They’ve been responsible for some great projects over the years. This pub quiz hopes to raise cash for them.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

pub quiz

The Ventnor Enhancement Fund do a brilliant job of looking after the town and have been responsible for some great projects over the years.

Next week a pub quiz is being held in aid of the organisation. It takes place on Wednesday 29th November starting at 7.30pm in The Mill Bay pub on the Esplanade.

Entrance is £5 per person and hot food will be provided.

Book your team table
Teams of up to six members are advised to book tables in advance.

Why not head down and have some mid-week fun.

Image: dghughes under CC BY 2.0

Location map
View the location of this story.

Thursday, 23rd November, 2017 4:49pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fPJ

Filed under: Featured, Ventnor, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment

Email updates?
wpDiscuz
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*