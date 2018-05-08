The East Cowes Umbrella Tree has attracted a lot of media attention in recent months, after it was earmarked for removal by Island Roads earlier this year.

The most recent update last month heard the East Cowes Town Council agreeing the tree should not be removed.

Alternative options could be pursued

Almost four weeks have passed and the latest update reveals alternative options could possibly be pursued.

A council spokesperson said:

“The council is currently liaising with Island Roads to understand whether alternative options could be pursued. “The local authority plans to meet with the local member and parish council to discuss the matters further.”

The much-loved tree has had the support of the likes of broadcaster Chris Packham who launched a campaign on social media and Dame Judi Dench, who wrote to the East Cowes town council.

