East Cowes Umbrella Tree still under discussion

Island Roads wanted to remove the tree which was planted by Queen Victoria’s road manager, but after opposition from Islanders, celebrities and locals, alternative options are being pursued.

umbrella tree

The East Cowes Umbrella Tree has attracted a lot of media attention in recent months, after it was earmarked for removal by Island Roads earlier this year.

The most recent update last month heard the East Cowes Town Council agreeing the tree should not be removed.

Alternative options could be pursued
Almost four weeks have passed and the latest update reveals alternative options could possibly be pursued.

A council spokesperson said:

“The council is currently liaising with Island Roads to understand whether alternative options could be pursued.

“The local authority plans to meet with the local member and parish council to discuss the matters further.”

The much-loved tree has had the support of the likes of broadcaster Chris Packham who launched a campaign on social media and Dame Judi Dench, who wrote to the East Cowes town council.

Tuesday, 8th May, 2018 1:58pm

By

The indelicate way in which the IW Council has dealt with this beautiful and historic tree is symptomatic of their attitude towards the town in general. Magnificent commemorations this year of the 100 years since the assassination of the Romanovs are being organised and celebrations next year of the bicentenaries of the births of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert are well under way by the people of… Read more »
8, May 2018 3:09 pm
YJC
I suspect that this lovely tree will go the same way as the beautiful cherry blossom tree of Town Lane, Newport. Cut down for no reason. Was even under a PTO. Islands had a tree to plant but as the contractors didn’t know (weren’t told) where to plant it – they took it away again. Then, of course, there are the 35 trees up the carriageway whose… Read more »
8, May 2018 3:39 pm
Colin

The IWC is incapable of any rational decision at present. I wonder how much officer time has been spent on this self-created so-called problem? No wonder the council is short of money. Maye they could plant one of Theresa’s money trees instead?

8, May 2018 4:51 pm
