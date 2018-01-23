Silence from Isle of Wight council as Chris Packham joins campaign to save Umbrella Tree

Well-known and well-loved naturalist, photographer, television presenter and author, Chris Packham, is the latest to join the campaign to save the iconic Umbrella Tree in East Cowes.

The tree, which was planted over 100 years ago by Queen Victoria’s road manager, is due to be removed by the end of the week and replaced with a 3ft Birch tree.

Silence from the IW council

The Isle of Wight council say the tree is infected with fungus and dangerous, but when asked, have failed to provide further detail to back up their claims.

Despite chasing, two weeks have passed since OnTheWight asked for further details. The silence is deafening.

Really wild about trees

On Monday, the former Really Wild Show presenter, Chris Packham, tweeted his support for the campaign to save the Umbrella Tree urging his 229,000 followers to email the town’s clerk to register their objection.

He included this short video:

After Sheffield comes Cowes @iwight where a much loved tree is scheduled for the chop . Please mail clerk@eastcowestowncouncil.co.uk or you can leave a message for the mayor Peter Lloyd @MayorEastCowes (01983 299082) who said he’d make it available for firewood – nice . pic.twitter.com/HP5B3b3KFM — Chris Packham (@ChrisGPackham) January 22, 2018

Offers of help to protect the tree

Angel Radio’s Managing Director, Chris Gutteridge, who is also the great grandson of Queen Victoria’s road manager who planted the tree, published his appeal through OnTheWight‘s letters page at the beginning of the month.

Following last week’s East Cowes Town Council meeting he advised that staff from The Forge in Whippingham have offered to construct a safe and all encompassing framework to ensure that the tree will always be safe and not keel over. Chris goes on to say that The Forge are going to supply this entirely free of charge.

They have also offered to pay for an independent and unbiased tree surgeon to give his opinion, as well as the opinions already given by other tree surgeons.

Chris claims that to date they have all said it can be treated and in not in any imminent danger of collapse.

Following the meeting, local ward councillor Karl Love, also stepped up to join the campaign to save the tree, urging residents to tie their memories to the tree.

Image: © Chris Packham

Location map

View the location of this story.