Future plans for Isle of Wight Alcohol Treatment service revealed

Following OnTheWight’s report last month about the Island Recovery Integrated Service (IRIS) ceasing to take new referrals, staff have now been informed of an update.

An email sent to all Isle of Wight NHS Trust staff this morning (Thursday) reveals that following a review of the service, NHS bosses have decided to transfer it to an external provider.

Service to be “transferred to a specialist service provider”

The email reads:

We have undertaken a fundamental review of the service and we have concluded that it is in the best interests of service users and staff who work in this very specialised area, for the service to be transferred to a specialist service provider with the appropriate expertise and access to suitably qualified staff. We are working with the service commissioners to ensure a smooth transfer to a new service provider as quickly as possible and a further announcement will be made in due course. In the meantime the service will continue to be operated by the NHS Trust.

New referrals to the service were ceased in March 2018.

Response from NHS

OnTheWight has written to the NHS this morning with a number of questions about the proposed change and how it will affect staff etc.

We’ll update this article once we hear back from them.

Image: © Used with the kind permission of Auntie P

