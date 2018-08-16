Recruitment problems halt any new Alcohol Treatment referrals

Following our report earlier in the week about the sad death of woman who grew up on the Isle of Wight who struggled with alcohol and drug addiction, it came to light through a reader’s comment that there is currently no provision for the treatment of alcoholism on the Island.

Recruitment problems

OnTheWight got in touch with the Isle of Wight NHS to find out why and was told it was due to a difficulty recruiting qualified staff.

A spokesman for Isle of Wight NHS Trust said:

“The Island Recovery Integrated Service (IRIS) has temporarily stopped accepting new referrals into the Alcohol Treatment service. As an organisation we are working very closely with the commissioners of the service and looking to seek external support in order to re-open the treatment pathway as soon as possible. “We do apologise for the inconvenience caused by this temporary suspension of the service. IRIS are working with colleagues including the Single Point of Access team to provide first line support for clients in a crisis. We are recommending to those that think they need the service to seek advice from their GP.”

If you know someone having difficulties with alcoholism, the NHS Choices Website has information about support on offer.

Image: fixersuk under CC BY 2.0