Garages and storage buildings on brownfield site could become new homes

Garages, part of F. H. Winter and Sons, in the heart of Havenstreet could be turned into houses.

A planning application, submitted to the Isle of Wight Council by a member of the Winter family, is asking to demolish garages and storage buildings and construct six houses, which are designed to fit in with the village.

Three new houses

The ‘underused’ and ‘unkempt’ brownfield site is used to sell cars currently, but could be redeveloped to provide three two and three three-bed houses on Havenstreet’s Main Road.

F. H. Winter and Sons spreads across both sides of the main road, but the showroom and garage, with petrol pumps, will remain untouched.

On brownfield register

Planning agents, Andrew White Planning Consultancy, said the Isle of Wight Council had accepted the principle of house building within Havenstreet on many occasions, with developments of existing buildings and constructions of new ones.

This particular site is also listed on the council’s brownfield register and agents says this ‘strongly infers’ the council accepts the principle of developing the site.

Keeping in style

The Isle of Wight’s branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) has shown its support for the development as it is a brownfield site, the two-bedroom houses are in line with the local housing needs assessment and the cottage-style look of the dwellings will be sensitive to the landscape.

To view, or comment on, the proposals, 21/00358/FUL, you can view the council’s planning portal.

Comments will be accepted until 6th April.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © CGI image by Andrew White Planning Consultancy