New garden waste collection raises £360,000 from Islanders

Over 6,000 Islanders are now paying £60 per year to have their garden waste collected from the kerbside, saving them a trip to the dump which had it opening hours reduced this year.

garden waste

More than 6,000 Islanders have signed up to have their green waste taken away – helping to protect the environment and boost the economy.

Green waste kerbside collections started in January, costing just £60 per year, which is around £2 a fortnight.

£360,000 raised from Islanders
Between April and July alone, more than 765 tonnes of green waste were collected through the service, a 268 per cent increase on the same time last year.

Cllr Michael Murwill, Cabinet member in charge of waste, said,

“The take up has been great – it shows Islanders want to recycle and that they value the benefits of kerbside collections.

“For a small fee, the scheme saves people’s petrol and generates a useful income for the council, which can help towards other services.

“It also comes on the back of our impressive plastic recycling figures – highlighted in the BBC report last week – which showed us to be among the best in the country.”

Barry from Wootton
Residents can subscribe online for a 240-litre wheeled bin (or three hessian sacks) to be picked up from the kerbside fortnightly, alongside their normal recycling collection.

Wootton resident Barry Seward said it had made a huge difference. He said,

“Having the luxury of being able to fill up my green waste recycling bin and having someone else collect it is great.

“Putting bug-ridden, soggy greenery in my car to take it to the tip is a thing of the past.”

To subscribe for green waste kerbside collections, visit the council’s Website.

Image: lyre under CC BY 2.0

Saturday, 29th September, 2018 10:33am

By

