New garden waste collection raises £360,000 from Islanders

More than 6,000 Islanders have signed up to have their green waste taken away – helping to protect the environment and boost the economy.
Green waste kerbside collections started in January, costing just £60 per year, which is around £2 a fortnight.
£360,000 raised from Islanders
Between April and July alone, more than 765 tonnes of green waste were collected through the service, a 268 per cent increase on the same time last year.
Cllr Michael Murwill, Cabinet member in charge of waste, said,
“The take up has been great – it shows Islanders want to recycle and that they value the benefits of kerbside collections.
“For a small fee, the scheme saves people’s petrol and generates a useful income for the council, which can help towards other services.
“It also comes on the back of our impressive plastic recycling figures – highlighted in the BBC report last week – which showed us to be among the best in the country.”
Barry from Wootton
Residents can subscribe online for a 240-litre wheeled bin (or three hessian sacks) to be picked up from the kerbside fortnightly, alongside their normal recycling collection.
Wootton resident Barry Seward said it had made a huge difference. He said,
“Having the luxury of being able to fill up my green waste recycling bin and having someone else collect it is great.
“Putting bug-ridden, soggy greenery in my car to take it to the tip is a thing of the past.”
To subscribe for green waste kerbside collections, visit the council’s Website.
Saturday, 29th September, 2018 10:33am
