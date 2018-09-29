New garden waste collection raises £360,000 from Islanders

The council share this latest news. Ed

More than 6,000 Islanders have signed up to have their green waste taken away – helping to protect the environment and boost the economy.

Green waste kerbside collections started in January, costing just £60 per year, which is around £2 a fortnight.

£360,000 raised from Islanders

Between April and July alone, more than 765 tonnes of green waste were collected through the service, a 268 per cent increase on the same time last year.

Cllr Michael Murwill, Cabinet member in charge of waste, said,

“The take up has been great – it shows Islanders want to recycle and that they value the benefits of kerbside collections. “For a small fee, the scheme saves people’s petrol and generates a useful income for the council, which can help towards other services. “It also comes on the back of our impressive plastic recycling figures – highlighted in the BBC report last week – which showed us to be among the best in the country.”

Barry from Wootton

Residents can subscribe online for a 240-litre wheeled bin (or three hessian sacks) to be picked up from the kerbside fortnightly, alongside their normal recycling collection.

Wootton resident Barry Seward said it had made a huge difference. He said,

“Having the luxury of being able to fill up my green waste recycling bin and having someone else collect it is great. “Putting bug-ridden, soggy greenery in my car to take it to the tip is a thing of the past.”

To subscribe for green waste kerbside collections, visit the council’s Website.

