GCSE results: Cowes Enterprise College 2020 results

Students at Cowes Enterprise College have today received their GCSE results, enabling them to embark on the next chapter of their education.

Staff and students joined together to celebrate the many achievements at the end of what has been an unprecedented end to the academic year for all schools across the country, in light of Covid-19 and the cancellation of exams this summer.

Amongst some of the individual successes this year were:

Beth Cobden achieved an incredible 6 grade 9s, 1 grade 8 and 3 grade 7s

Hans Kulla achieved 4 grade 9s, 1 grade 8 and 3 grade 7s

Brooke Morey achieved 4 grade 9s and 5 grade 8s

Kitley: Students have really led by example

Rachel Kitley, Principal at Cowes Enterprise College, said:

“Our GCSE students have really led by example this year, and they should all be very proud of themselves and their achievements. “They have continued to look forwards and stayed dedicated to their work and their goals, and I know they have been a real inspiration to both students and staff at Cowes, as well as to their families. “The whole community at Cowes is here to support them as they get ready for their exciting next steps.”

Despite an unprecedented few months, everyone at Cowes Enterprise College has made a stellar effort to support each other and continue to find creative ways to connect remotely during lockdown.

An online creative showcase demonstrated all the different ways they have stayed busy over the last term, from drawing projects to dramatic monologues and instrumental recitals.

News shared by Rachael on behalf of Cowes Enterprise College. Ed