Get behind Isle of Wight zoos and sanctuaries, says MP

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, has welcomed today’s announcement by the Government to allow zoos and other outdoor animal attractions to reopen from Monday (15th June).

The decision follows calls from MPs – including the Island’s MP – to allow zoos to reopen and begin trading again.

Despite a commitment by the Government last month to allocate £14 million to help zoos to continue to care for the animals they keep, many zoos across the country have been calling for more support to prevent them from potential closure.

Seely: Hope that Islanders will get behind Isle of Wight Zoo

Bob said:

“This is good news for our local zoo which I know has been struggling through the Covid-19 pandemic. I have been in contact with them in recent weeks to hear about the challenges they face, and I have been escalating their concerns to Government. “Like many others across the country, our zoo has lost income due to the necessary restrictions forcing closure, yet they have had to keep caring, and paying for, the animals throughout this period. They need our support. “I hope that Islanders will get behind the Isle of Wight Zoo and our other animal attractions and help to keep them going until visitors can return. This may mean visiting in person if safe to do so, or it may be through supporting fundraising activity.”

Corney: However big or small, zoos and sanctuaries all operate on tiny margins

Charlotte Corney, Founder at The Wildheart Trust (IW Zoo), said:

“Our community is breathing a big and overdue sigh of relief today after hearing the news that we’re likely to be able to re-open to our visitors who are the vital funders of the animal welfare and conservation service we provide. “Never has there a been a more critical time for our organisations to support endangered wildlife given that we’ve already entered into the ‘Sixth Mass Extinction’. “However big or small, zoos and sanctuaries all operate on tiny margins but for us, failure is not an option and we cannot entertain thinking the unthinkable. We have an unwavering duty of care to our animals as individuals as well as to species survival; it is adverse human activity which has put them into a captive position and thus it is our moral duty to ensure their security. “Bob has been fantastically supportive of our plight throughout the pandemic, liaising with us about securing funding pots and planning for the Island offer to be less weather dependant and more resilient into the winter months when we’ll need to scoop up as much lost trade as possible.” Bob said the news would also benefit some of the Island’s other animal attractions. He said: “It will give them the flexibility to open up whenever they feel it is the appropriate time for them to do so. “For some that maybe in the coming days and weeks, but for others that may not be for several months or maybe even next year. It will be for each attraction to decide what is best for them in line with the guidelines.”

Bob said he would be attending a parliamentary debate on the reopening of zoos, aquariums and wildlife sanctuaries tomorrow (11 June).

A fundraising page for the Isle of Wight Zoo can be found on the Crowdfunder site.

News shared by the office of Bob Seely. Ed