Get your dog papped and help raise money for Ability Dogs 4 Young People

Celebrate the scruffy ears, muddy paws and wagging tails by grabbing this opportunity for pooches to get papped professionally while raising money for the humble, hardworking and vital charity Ability Dogs 4 Young People.

Join Isle Click Photography on 19th May at Studio 2, Ryde, to raise money for the Ability Dogs 4 Young People charity (20% of fee will go to the charity).

Isle Click’s in-house photographer, Megan Clarke, goes to great extents to capture the perfect puppy portraits with up to ten edited photos sent to each participant.

Professionally done

Each slot is 30 minutes in the professional Ryde photography studio, Studio 2. With professional lighting, high tech equipment and a curved infinity wall, the Studio 2 offers a relaxed atmosphere where the dogs can strike a pose.

The charity

Ability Dogs 4 Young People is an Isle of Wight charity, training assistance dogs to enhance the independence of disabled young people and children living on the Isle of Wight.

The loyal assistant dogs help with physical and mental disabilities, including cerebral palsy, autism, diabetes and epilepsy.

Ongoing support

As well as helping with practical tasks, the trained Ability Dogs help to increase disabled young people’s well-being, confidence and self-esteem, enabling them to go on to further education or gain employment without needing full-time carers.

Win prizes

One lucky winner from the day will also receive the Beauty and The Beast Dog Grooming puppy pamper hamper with plenty of doggy goodies to treat your dog.

Book now

To book visit the Isle Click Facebook page, give the page a like, and send a direct message or text Megan through the phone number on the Isle Click Facebook page.

There are 12 slots available at £25 per slot. A percentage of each slot booking goes direct to the Ability Dogs 4 Young People charity.

