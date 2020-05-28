GKN open voluntary redundancy scheme on the Isle of Wight

Due to the change in demand in light of the Coronavirus Pandemic, GKN on the Isle of Wight have opened a Voluntary Resignation scheme.

The scheme is entirely voluntary and open to any permanent employee.

A spokesman for GKN told News OnTheWight,

“Voluntary resignation is one of range of sensible measures – including furlough, an external hiring freeze, reducing agency workers and early retirement – that GKN Aerospace has implemented in many sites to mitigate the short-term impact during this unprecedented and uncertain time. “Additionally, at East Cowes, GKN Aerospace has also redeployed more than 100 employees to ventilator production to support the NHS at this time. “GKN Aerospace continues to assess the longer-term impact on the business.”

