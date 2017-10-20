Dropping Godshill’s speed limit to 20mph only one step away

The Isle of Wight council has today issued a Delegated Decisions notice stating that main roads through Godshill will all be changed from a 30mph speed limit to 20mph. The decision will not occur before 30 October.

The paperwork states that there was a public consultation between April and May 2017.

Local support. Police objected

Godshill Parish Council and the local Councillor have both supported the proposals, but the police objected.

The council officers claim they dealt with the points of objection raised by the police.

Costs are listed as £12,537.64 and will be paid by IWC.

Reasoning

The full reasons for it are listed in the document below. They open with:

There are a large number of pedestrians within the village, particularly in the summer months and at weekends visiting the various tourist attractions. These attractions are located at various points on either side of the road that will be affected by the speed restriction. There is also a lack of footway at a number of points within the village meaning that persons are forced walk on the carriageway for periods.

Where does it cover?

Nine roads are listed on an Isle of Wight council, but some of them are only for short distances. The whole of the High Street and to the West, School Road 20mph, as would West Street, beyond the west junction.

Delegated Decisions

Delegated Decisions – a decision made usually by the Councillor who is the responsible Cabinet member. It is not discussed, debated or voted on in public. They were stopped by the previous administration of the Island Independents, with the group labeling them ‘dictatorial’. When they were beaten in the 2017 local elections and the control of County Hall was decisively passed to the Conservatives, Delegated Decisions were re-introduced.

Delegated Decision





Map of area covered





Consultation responses





