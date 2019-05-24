Gold standard awards for Isle of Wight businesses promoting sustainable transport

To reach gold standard, businesses must have committed to meeting 85% of the criteria that relate to promoting the use of sustainable transport.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Paul McCathie Goodleaf Tree Climbing and Nicola Rogers from VIOW

Simon shares this latest news on behalf of Visit Isle of Wight. Ed

Tourism businesses reaching the gold standard in Visit Isle of Wight’s new Green Star scheme have been announced.

Nearly 50% of Isle of Wight businesses signed up to the newly relaunched scheme have achieved gold.

To reach gold standard, businesses must have committed to meeting 85% of the criteria that relate to promoting the use of sustainable transport.

Examples include inspiring guests with information on how to travel to and around the Isle of Wight sustainably, offer dedicated walking and cycling facilities or providing an electric vehicle charging point.

Green Star Tim Anderson from Coral Star Nicola Rogers from VIOW
Tim Anderson from Coral Star and Nicola Rogers from VIOW

More than 60 businesses have pledged to promote the use of sustainable transport during the first three months of Visit Isle of Wight’s Green Star scheme.

The new scheme has 3 levels of entry – bronze, silver and gold membership – encouraging all Isle of Wight tourism businesses to be a part of the scheme at any level and receive recognition.

Of the 61 members, 26 have now reached gold standard.

McCathie: It was great
Paul McCathie (pictured top) from Goodleaf Tree Climbing explained that some small changes helped them get gold:

“We made a couple of little tweeks and then bingo, we were in there, it was great! It was very helpful to get that support from Visit Isle of Wight too.”

Burfoot: Always been a supporter of all things green
Rossanne Burfoot is from the marketing team at Isle of Wight Pearl. She explains that although they are in a beautiful but remote part of the Island, it wasn’t difficult to advocate sustainable travel:

“The Isle of Wight Pearl has always been a supporter of all things green, of all things eco. The sustainable travel option for us has always been walking and cycling, but actually promoting the fact that people can be involved with us using the bus network is helpful.

“Southern Vectis support us through the peak season with Coaster bus, but all year round we like to help out by telling people where they can get from the bus stop in Brighstone village.”

IW Pearl Lizzie Wade venue manager Anthony Rugg cafe supervisor
IW Pearl Lizzie Wade venue manager Anthony Rugg cafe supervisor

Bray: Doesn’t require expensive resources
Dan Bray from Lyon Court in Shanklin, says getting gold doesn’t have to be expensive either:

“The Green Star scheme is free to join and doesn’t require expensive resources. We don’t have to pay to go on familiarisation trips and a lot of the information we need to provide is online and available from Visit Isle of Wight.”

Anderson: It’s important for everyone
Tim Anderson (pictured further up) is the skipper and owner of Coral Star, from Anderson Cruises in Yarmouth:

“I think it is important for everyone, because if we don’t do something about it then we’re going to have terrible problems in the future, so if everyone can do little bit it’s going to change world.”

Rogers: Encouraging guests to choose sustainable transport
Nicola Rogers (pictured), Visitor Travel Project Manager at Visit Isle of Wight, said:

“I’m really pleased that so many businesses are proactively encouraging their guests to choose sustainable transport options. Not only do we all need to play our part in protecting the environment, we also need to act on the evidence that holidaymakers are seeking eco-friendly trips by making it easy for them to choose the Isle of Wight.

“I’d like to thank our existing Green Star members for their support and to invite anyone else in the tourism industry to get in touch to find out more.”

To get in touch, email Nina Murphy – nina@visitwight.org

Gold Businesses
Isle of Wight businesses that have reached gold include:

  • Glamping the Wight Way
  • Foxhills of Shanklin
  • Island Riding Centre
  • Westbury Lodge
  • Lyon Court
  • The Bay Boutique B&B
  • The Miclaren
  • Isle of Wight Pearl
  • Sentry Mead
  • The Leconfield
  • The Caledon
  • Grange Farm Holidays
  • Firefly House

Friday, 24th May, 2019 12:02pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mTx

Filed under: Business, Environment, Featured, Green Issues, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Tourism

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*