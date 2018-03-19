LIVE Isle of Wight snow, schools, travel updates and more: 19th March 2018

Bringing you the latest news for Monday’s Isle of Wight info on school closures, roads and cross-Solent travel during the bad weather.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

Snow on the Isle of Wight

Morning: Snow overnight and the forecast of ice mean that OnTheWight is bringing you live coverage of travel, schools and services across the Isle of Wight and the Solent.

Check back on this page for the latest news from across the Island throughout the day. Give us a call on 898777 if you have an update to share and email your photos to newsdesk@onthewight.com

Check to see if your school is open or closed.

School openings

Image: © Les Lockhart

Monday, 19th March, 2018 6:14am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g7c

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Live coverage, Snow, Weather

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "LIVE Isle of Wight snow, schools, travel updates and more: 19th March 2018"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
debcon

Medina College and IIVI form open – parents and staff have received text

Vote Up2-3Vote Down
19, March 2018 7:01 am
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*